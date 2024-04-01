A Batt 1-6 FAR Change of Command

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, march back to the official party staging area during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, March 21, 2024. Cpt. Kenneth Hendricks relinquished command to Cpt. Madison Gehler. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

