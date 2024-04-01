U.S. Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, pass the guidon during a change of command ceremony at Tower Barracks, Germany, March 21, 2024. Cpt. Kenneth Hendricks relinquished command to Cpt. Madison Gehler. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 06:27
|Photo ID:
|8322919
|VIRIN:
|240321-A-XB890-1008
|Resolution:
|5515x3677
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Batt 1-6 FAR Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
