USS Higgins Aerosonde Flight

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 30, 2024) Brian McKeon, (middle) a civilian contractor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) speaks with Capt. David Huljack, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, (left) and Cmdr. Ron Jenkins, the commanding officer of the Higgins, (right) on the flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 30. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

