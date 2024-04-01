USS Higgins Damage Control Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 30, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) fight a simulated fire during a firefighting training on the flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 30. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

