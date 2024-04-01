Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Higgins Damage Control Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 30, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Blake Newhouse from Jacksonville, Florida, (left) holds a water hose with Electricians Technician 3rd Class Payton Fisher from League City, Texas, (right) during a firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 30. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

