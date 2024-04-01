PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 30, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Blake Newhouse from Jacksonville, Florida, (left) holds a water hose with Electricians Technician 3rd Class Payton Fisher from League City, Texas, (right) during a firefighting training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 30. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8322811 VIRIN: 240330-N-ZS816-1046 Resolution: 5053x3369 Size: 1.58 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins Damage Control Training [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.