    USS Higgins RAS with USNS Yukon [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Higgins RAS with USNS Yukon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 29, 2024) Gas Systems Turbine Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Natalee Howington from Sanford, Florida, reports fuel intake from the missile decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet replenishment oiler ship USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 29. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 04:44
    Photo ID: 8322796
    VIRIN: 240329-N-ZS816-1006
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, USS Higgins RAS with USNS Yukon [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    UNREP
    USS Higgins
    First to Fight
    Daily Ops
    CTF 71/DESRON 15

