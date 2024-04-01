PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) act as chock and chain men during flight operations on the flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, Mar. 22. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 04:44
|Photo ID:
|8322795
|VIRIN:
|240329-N-ZS816-1067
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higgins RAS with USNS Yukon [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
