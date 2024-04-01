Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Live Fire [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Higgins Live Fire

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 24, 2024) Lt. Malana Orsborn from Elkton, Maryland, a Warfighting Tactics Instructor embarked on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) watches the Higgins gun demonstration while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 23. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

