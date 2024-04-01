USS Higgins Live Fire

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 24, 2024) Lt. Malana Orsborn from Elkton, Maryland, a Warfighting Tactics Instructor embarked on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) watches the Higgins gun demonstration while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 23. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

