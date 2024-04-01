Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility [Image 11 of 12]

    CNO Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with command leadership during a tour of Dry Dock 5 at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, April 3. Franchetti was able to interact with Navy leadership and civilians working on the Navy’s largest maritime infrastructure construction project since World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

