CNO Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with command leadership during a tour of Dry Dock 5 at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, April 3. Franchetti was able to interact with Navy leadership and civilians working on the Navy’s largest maritime infrastructure construction project since World War II. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

