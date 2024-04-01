Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command Ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks during the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command, April 4. Adm. Stephen Koehler relieved Adm. Samuel Paparo as Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 03:44
    Photo ID: 8322696
    VIRIN: 240404-N-UD469-1255
    Resolution: 7567x5045
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    Change of Command
    Pacific Fleet
    Koehler
    Franchetti
    Paparo

