PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - From left to right, Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Adm. John Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Adm. Stephen Koehler, prospective commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, stand at attention during the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command, April 4. Koehler relieved Paparo as Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 03:44
|Photo ID:
|8322694
|VIRIN:
|240404-N-UD469-1154
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
