U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command Ceremony

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti arrives at the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command, April 4. Adm. Stephen Koehler relieved Adm. Samuel Paparo as Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)
