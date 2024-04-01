Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon, MARCOS Conduct Combat Beach Reconnaissance [Image 4 of 4]

    Recon, MARCOS Conduct Combat Beach Reconnaissance

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrol towards a tree line during a combat beach reconnaissance training event while participating in Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 26, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

