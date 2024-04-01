Recon, MARCOS Conduct Combat Beach Reconnaissance

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, moves towards a tree line for concealment alongside Indian Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) operators during a combat beach reconnaissance training event at Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 26, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH is a U.S.-India tri-service amphibious exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness and interoperability. Tiger TRIUMPH enables U.S. and Indian Armed Forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to better achieve mutual regional security objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

