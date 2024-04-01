Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Laying the Keel and Developing Enlisted Leaders [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Laying the Keel and Developing Enlisted Leaders

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Isaac Savitz 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Command Senior Chief Joshua Ash talks to the Sailors in attendance about the importance of networking.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8322566
    VIRIN: 240404-N-TW242-1008
    Resolution: 1512x2016
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Laying the Keel and Developing Enlisted Leaders [Image 8 of 8], by Isaac Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is Laying the Keel and Developing Enlisted Leaders

