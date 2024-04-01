240404-N-NF288-166 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Ensign Riczi Cano, from Saipan, poses for a photo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 00:26 Photo ID: 8322514 VIRIN: 240404-N-NF288-9126 Resolution: 6688x4459 Size: 926.25 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Personnel Transfer [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.