Surprise Spring Visitor

Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola received a surprise visit from an unexpected yet familiar-looking 'guest' that announced a 'Spring Egg Hunt' for its Sailors, sponsored by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Committee. The popular annual Egg Hunt allows Sailors to find hidden eggs throughout the building which may contain gifts of candy or prizes!

