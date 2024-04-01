Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surprise Spring Visitor [Image 2 of 2]

    Surprise Spring Visitor

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leonell Domingo 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola received a surprise visit from an unexpected yet familiar-looking 'guest' that announced a 'Spring Egg Hunt' for its Sailors, sponsored by the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Committee. The popular annual Egg Hunt allows Sailors to find hidden eggs throughout the building which may contain gifts of candy or prizes!

