USS Ralph Johnson Conducts a Live-Fire Exercise

240404-N-NF288-003 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) Fire Controlman Alan Sue, from Houston, Texas, participates in a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Philippine Sea, April 4. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

