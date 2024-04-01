U.S. Contractors Scan Aircraft for VR Simulation

A civilian contractor takes photos of an Apache helicopter to develop a virtual model for virtual training simulation at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 12, 2024. The virtual reality simulation will train service members in core fueling functionality inside a simulated work environment, allowing four students and one instructor to train in the simulation at the same time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|03.12.2024
|04.04.2024 21:09
|8322356
|240312-A-LR057-1035
|7054x4705
|18.64 MB
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
|8
|0
