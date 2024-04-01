Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Contractors Scan Aircraft for VR Simulation [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Contractors Scan Aircraft for VR Simulation

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A civilian contractor takes photos of an Apache helicopter to develop a virtual model for virtual training simulation at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 12, 2024. The virtual reality simulation will train service members in core fueling functionality inside a simulated work environment, allowing four students and one instructor to train in the simulation at the same time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    VIRIN: 240312-A-LR057-1035
    This work, U.S. Contractors Scan Aircraft for VR Simulation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VR
    Readiness
    Training

