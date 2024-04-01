U.S. Contractors Scan Aircraft for VR Simulation

A civilian contractor records video of a fueling hose to develop a virtual model for virtual training simulation at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 12, 2024. The virtual training simulation aims to enhance training effectiveness by enabling units to train on aircraft locally, without needing actual aircraft and reducing energy costs. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
