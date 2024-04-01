Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9]

    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team Commander/Leader, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, conducts a pre-show survey at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow, April 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 20:44
    Photo ID: 8322352
    VIRIN: 240404-F-YD772-1015
    Resolution: 7880x5253
    Size: 41.55 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    AF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow
    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Joint Base San Antonio
    JBSA-Randolph
    The Great Texas Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT