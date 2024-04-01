Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 8 of 9]

    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Aerial team performer Lt Col Nathan Malafa taxis at JBSA-Randolph, Texas in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow Apr. 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at Randolph. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 20:44
    Photo ID: 8322351
    VIRIN: 240404-F-YD772-1002
    Resolution: 7411x4941
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

