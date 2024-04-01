Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 7 of 9]

    AF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Tran (left) and Staff Sgt. Aliyah Wyrick, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team crew chiefs, service the hydraulic fluid on a Thunderbird F-16 in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow April 4, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    This work, AF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

