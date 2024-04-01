U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Tran (left) and Staff Sgt. Aliyah Wyrick, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team crew chiefs, service the hydraulic fluid on a Thunderbird F-16 in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow April 4, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 20:58 Photo ID: 8322350 VIRIN: 240404-F-YD772-1010 Resolution: 9047x6031 Size: 26.03 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.