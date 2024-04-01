USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Commander/Leader, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, taxis into position at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow Apr. 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US