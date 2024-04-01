Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 5 of 9]

    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team crew chiefs perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow Apr. 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 21:00
    Photo ID: 8322339
    VIRIN: 240404-F-YD772-1008
    Resolution: 8919x5946
    Size: 22.71 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    JBSA-Randolph
    The Great Texas Air Show
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

