U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team crew chiefs perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow Apr. 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 21:00
|Photo ID:
|8322339
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-YD772-1008
|Resolution:
|8919x5946
|Size:
|22.71 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
