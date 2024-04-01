Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 4 of 9]

    Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Brawn, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron crew chief, finishes fueling a Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow Apr. 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8322338
    VIRIN: 240404-F-YD772-1009
    Resolution: 5782x3855
    Size: 11.61 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBSA
    USAF Thunderbirds
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Great Texas Airshow
    GreatTXAirshow
    ServiceinAction

