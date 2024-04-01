U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Brawn, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron crew chief, finishes fueling a Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow Apr. 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8322338
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-YD772-1009
|Resolution:
|5782x3855
|Size:
|11.61 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT