U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Commander/Leader and Thunderbird #1, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa conducts, a pre-show survey at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow Apr.il 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 21:09
|Photo ID:
|8322337
|VIRIN:
|240404-F-YD772-1017
|Resolution:
|7112x4741
|Size:
|20.05 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HARTLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT