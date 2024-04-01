Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 1 of 9]

    USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Commander/Leader and Thunderbird #1, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, conducts a pre-show survey at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow April 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 21:14
    Photo ID: 8322335
    VIRIN: 240404-F-YD772-1005
    Resolution: 5614x3743
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: HARTLAND, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Great Texas Airshow
    GreatTXAirshow
    service in action
    the F-16 Fighting Falcon

