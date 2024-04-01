USAF Thunderbirds at the 2024 Great Texas Airshow

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Commander/Leader and Thunderbird #1, Lt. Col. Nathan Malafa, conducts a pre-show survey at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas in preparation for The Great Texas Airshow April 4, 2024. The airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 6-7 at JBSA-Randolph. The performances and displays at the airshow highlight the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

