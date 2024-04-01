JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit

From the left, Ernie Weber, 730th Air Mobility Squadron air terminal manager, explains to Lt. Gen. Hideaki Kajiya, Japan Air Ground Self-Defense Force air support command vice commander, the functions of the 730th AMS warehouse at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2024. The 730th AMS warehouse can store and process up to 465 pallets of cargo at one time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

