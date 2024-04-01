Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit [Image 4 of 5]

    JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A member of the Japan Air Ground Self-Defense Force waits for the mechanized material handling system to start at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2024. On average, the MMHS processes 11,500 pallets of cargo a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 20:22
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    port dawgs
    air power
    JASDF
    730 AMS

