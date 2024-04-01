A member of the Japan Air Ground Self-Defense Force waits for the mechanized material handling system to start at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2024. On average, the MMHS processes 11,500 pallets of cargo a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 20:22
|Photo ID:
|8322333
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-PJ020-1230
|Resolution:
|4840x3220
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT