Chihiro Yoshida, 730th Air Mobility Squadron chief computer programming engineer, explains to members of the Japan Air Ground Self-Defense Force the functions of the mechanized material handling system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2024. The MMHS, which began operations in 2015, is a completely-automated system that processes cargo at one-third of the time it would normally take for aerial porters to process cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 20:22
|Photo ID:
|8322332
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-PJ020-1122
|Resolution:
|4905x3264
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT