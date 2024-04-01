Chihiro Yoshida, 730th Air Mobility Squadron chief computer programming engineer, explains to members of the Japan Air Ground Self-Defense Force the functions of the mechanized material handling system at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2024. The MMHS, which began operations in 2015, is a completely-automated system that processes cargo at one-third of the time it would normally take for aerial porters to process cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 20:22 Photo ID: 8322332 VIRIN: 240322-F-PJ020-1122 Resolution: 4905x3264 Size: 1.28 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JASDF air support command experiences cargo support through 730 AMS visit [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.