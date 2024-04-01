240202-N-LZ409-2018 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Feb. 2, 2024) Command Master Chief Emanuel Bolton, Senior Enlisted Leader of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, poses for a photo. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operation simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 19:55 Photo ID: 8322268 VIRIN: 240202-N-LZ409-2018 Resolution: 2674x4017 Size: 1.08 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental Portrait., by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.