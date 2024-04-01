Pacific Missile Range Facility Participates in an Albatross Egg-Sweep.

240126-N-LZ409-1003 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Jan. 26, 2024) Tessa Broholm, a wildlife biologist with USDA Wildlife Services, gives a safety brief prior to command egg-sweep at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. The egg-sweep is part of the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to safer areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

