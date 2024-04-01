Pacific Missile Range Facility Participates in an Albatross Egg-Sweep.

240126-N-LZ409-1040 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Jan. 26, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Joseph Joshua, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, participates in an albatross egg-sweep. The egg-sweep is part of the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to safer areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

