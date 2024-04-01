Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Participates in an Albatross Egg-Sweep.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    240126-N-LZ409-1040 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (Jan. 26, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Joseph Joshua, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, participates in an albatross egg-sweep. The egg-sweep is part of the annual Laysan Albatross Translocation Program, in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard initiative, transferring albatross and their eggs from the installation to safer areas on other parts of the island. The goal is to keep the birds away from aircraft, and reduce the strike threat to the animals, personnel and equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 19:55
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Environmental
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    Albatross

