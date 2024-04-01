Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island heads ashore after sinking a lancha approximately 40 miles off the Texas coast April 4, 2024. Due to the distance offshore and environmental conditions, the Coast Guard crew marked the lancha as a hazard to safe navigation and scuttled it after detaining the four Mexican fishermen aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:36 Photo ID: 8322205 VIRIN: 240404-G-G0108-3003 Resolution: 600x800 Size: 180.83 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN