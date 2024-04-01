Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast [Image 1 of 3]
TX, UNITED STATES
04.04.2024
Courtesy Photo
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island heads ashore after sinking a lancha approximately 40 miles off the Texas coast April 4, 2024. Due to the distance offshore and environmental conditions, the Coast Guard crew marked the lancha as a hazard to safe navigation and scuttled it after detaining the four Mexican fishermen aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 18:36
|Photo ID:
|8322204
|VIRIN:
|240404-G-G0108-3002
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|235.49 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard interdicts lancha, seizes 400 pounds of illegally caught fish off Texas coast
LEAVE A COMMENT