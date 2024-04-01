Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Franchetti Meets with Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    PEARL HARBOR (April 4, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with the Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy, Rear Adm. Sean Wat at Pearl Harbor today following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command. Franchetti emphasized the U.S. Navy’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region and expressed gratitude to Singapore Navy’s for contributing personnel to Operation Prosperity Guardian. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8322201
    VIRIN: 240404-N-UD469-5003
    Resolution: 5093x3395
    Size: 1019.1 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Franchetti Meets with Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat, by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Republic of Singapore
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    Rear Adm. Sean Wat

