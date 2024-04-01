CNO Franchetti Meets with Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy Rear Adm. Sean Wat

PEARL HARBOR (April 4, 2024) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with the Republic of Singapore’s Chief of Navy, Rear Adm. Sean Wat at Pearl Harbor today following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command. Franchetti emphasized the U.S. Navy’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region and expressed gratitude to Singapore Navy’s for contributing personnel to Operation Prosperity Guardian. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

