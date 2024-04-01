Corey Strickland, 23rd Munitions Squadron embedded True North social worker, facilitates a small-group discussion at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 3, 2024. The small-group discussion, held during a professionalism course, was led by embedded True North social workers who interact with maintenance Airmen daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8322091
|VIRIN:
|240403-F-TT702-2071
|Resolution:
|8116x5411
|Size:
|22.25 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 23 MXG professionally develops Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT