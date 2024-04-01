23 MXG professionally develops Airmen

Corey Strickland, 23rd Munitions Squadron embedded True North social worker, facilitates a small-group discussion at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 3, 2024. The small-group discussion, held during a professionalism course, was led by embedded True North social workers who interact with maintenance Airmen daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

Date Taken: 04.03.2024 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US