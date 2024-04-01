Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23 MXG professionally develops Airmen [Image 1 of 2]

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Sonya Yeager, 23rd Maintenance Squadron embedded True North social worker, delivers a brief for a professionalism course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 3, 2024. During the second half of the course, Airmen broke into small groups to discuss experiences working in maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8322090
    VIRIN: 240403-F-TT702-2051
    Resolution: 8124x5416
    Size: 24.43 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23 MXG professionally develops Airmen [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command

    Moody Air Force Base

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    23d Wing
    23rd Maintenance Group

