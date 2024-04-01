Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students from Willard High School onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, April 4, 2024. NJROTC units from around the country traveled to NAS Pensacola to compete in the NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Steve Nieto)

