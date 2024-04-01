Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship

    NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), poses for a group photograph with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) students from Willard High School onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, April 4, 2024. NJROTC units from around the country traveled to NAS Pensacola to compete in the NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Steve Nieto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 16:42
    VIRIN: 240404-N-NO443-1002
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill Championship [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Pensacola
    NJROTC

