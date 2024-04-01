USAMMDA, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab to host Portable Oxygen Industry Day May 8

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is slated to host a Portable Oxygen Industry Day in Laurel, Maryland, 8 am to 4:30 pm, May 8, 2024. Preregistration is open through April 16 and is required for consideration to attend. See details in associated news release. (U.S. Army Visual Information by T. T. Parish/Released)
