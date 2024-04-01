Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMMDA, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab to host Portable Oxygen Industry Day May 8

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is slated to host a Portable Oxygen Industry Day in Laurel, Maryland, 8 am to 4:30 pm, May 8, 2024. Preregistration is open through April 16 and is required for consideration to attend. See details in associated news release. (U.S. Army Visual Information by T. T. Parish/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8321602
    VIRIN: 240404-A-PJ332-1001
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 477.34 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAMMDA, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab to host Portable Oxygen Industry Day May 8, by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAMMDA, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab to host Portable Oxygen Industry Day May 8

    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    Modernization
    Strategic
    Medical Development

