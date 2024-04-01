Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. delivers first of three ISR aircraft to Canadian government [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. delivers first of three ISR aircraft to Canadian government

    GREENVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The U.S. Army Program Executive Office, Aviation Fixed Wing Project Office’s Product Director International and Transport Aircraft (PM FW-ITA) office delivered one Beechcraft King Air 350 Extended Range platform to the Government of Canada at the L3Harris facility in Greenville, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 10:55
    Location: GREENVILLE, TX, US
    ISR
    foreign military sales
    Royal Canadian Air Force
    PEO Aviation
    Beechcraft King Air
    USASAC

