The U.S. Army Program Executive Office, Aviation Fixed Wing Project Office’s Product Director International and Transport Aircraft (PM FW-ITA) office delivered one Beechcraft King Air 350 Extended Range platform to the Government of Canada at the L3Harris facility in Greenville, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8320962
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-A4420-1001
|Resolution:
|1430x964
|Size:
|257.57 KB
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. delivers first of three ISR aircraft to Canadian government [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. delivers first of three ISR aircraft to Canadian government
