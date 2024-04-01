240403-N-VF045-1006 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 3, 2024) U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman William Brown, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, nails down roofing tiles on a gazebo under the supervision of Builder 2nd Class Aaron Sanchez onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 3, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2024 10:36
|Photo ID:
|8320894
|VIRIN:
|240403-N-VF045-1240
|Resolution:
|3630x5445
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
