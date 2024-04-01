Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota [Image 2 of 4]

    NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota

    SPAIN

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    240403-N-VF045-1006 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 3, 2024) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, nail down roofing tiles on a gazebo onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 3, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8320893
    VIRIN: 240403-N-VF045-1222
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 11 at work on Naval Station Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    seabee
    roofing
    construction
    NMCB 11
    bu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT