    TR Sailors Take E-6 NWAE [Image 21 of 21]

    TR Sailors Take E-6 NWAE

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Krescent Peters 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 4, 2024) U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Oneil Lewis, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), speaks to Sailors before they take the Navy-wide advancement exam on the aft mess deck, April 4, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Krescent Peters)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 10:45
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
