Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing prepare for Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest features a variety of aerial performances and static aircraft displays aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
