Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout

Spectators navigate throughout the flightline during the Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest features a variety of aerial performances and static aircraft displays aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

