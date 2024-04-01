Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout [Image 5 of 10]

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Spectators navigate throughout the flightline during the Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 30, 2024. Tampa Bay AirFest features a variety of aerial performances and static aircraft displays aimed at inspiring the next generation of military aviators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.04.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8320875
    VIRIN: 240330-F-CC148-5005
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout
    Tampa Bay AirFest 2024 Layout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa Bay AirFest
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT